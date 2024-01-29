Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

RSG traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.51. 299,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

