ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $6.85

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $6.68. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 71,709 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 0.97.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.