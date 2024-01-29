Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Realty Income worth $57,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.