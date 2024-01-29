Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,861. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

