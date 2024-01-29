Raymond James Raises South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target to $31.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $469.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,708,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after buying an additional 133,929 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,658,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,444,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.