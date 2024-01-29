Raymond James Raises Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Price Target to $34.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of OBK opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Articles

