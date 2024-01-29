Raymond James Boosts QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $72.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in QCR by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
