QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 2,433,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,108,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,198. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after buying an additional 5,483,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

