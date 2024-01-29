Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.19. 107,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 767,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the second quarter worth $50,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,862,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Qifu Technology by 18.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 765,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Qifu Technology by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 762,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth $10,779,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

