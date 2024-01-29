PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $25.63

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $26.60. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

