PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PHM opened at $105.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

