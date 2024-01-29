PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.69

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.69 and last traded at $182.78, with a volume of 100399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.65.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

