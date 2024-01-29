Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PRLB opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $961.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 273.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

