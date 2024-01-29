Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Proto Labs Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:PRLB opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $961.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Proto Labs
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.