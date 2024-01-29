ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Position Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 713,425 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.21% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $34,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 529,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after buying an additional 171,994 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $55.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

