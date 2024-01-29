Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Up 6.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 75,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 507,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRME shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 207.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 515,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 415,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

