Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Up 6.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95. 75,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 507,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

