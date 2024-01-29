Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of BPOPM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

