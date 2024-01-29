Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Cut by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Pool comprises about 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Pool were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pool by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

