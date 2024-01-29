PLATINCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $169,370.97 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $169,370.97 and approximately $23,359.17 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 743,410,227 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 743,402,175.13478 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.03420024 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $20,352.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

