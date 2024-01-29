Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $58,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

