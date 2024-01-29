Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,159 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after acquiring an additional 474,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PXD opened at $230.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

