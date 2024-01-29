Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Buys 6,475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.37. 3,030,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,885,842. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

