Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

PBSV stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.53. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

