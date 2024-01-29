Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.49. 7,306,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,073,023. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.80%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

