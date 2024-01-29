Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 60,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 332,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

