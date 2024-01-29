Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $72.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 248.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

