Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 3.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $88,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,912,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PH opened at $471.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.03 and its 200-day moving average is $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $477.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

