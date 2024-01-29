Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 89,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.94. 7,086,951 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

