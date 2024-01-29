Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 30.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137,909 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. 22,645,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,329,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.