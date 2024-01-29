Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 21.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 12.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Graco Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $84.81. 432,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,774. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

