Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Aflac by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,160,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after purchasing an additional 739,178 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 576,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,609. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

