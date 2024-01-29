Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,327,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,731,000 after purchasing an additional 58,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.09. 735,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,265. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

