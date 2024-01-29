Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ball worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

