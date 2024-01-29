Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.19. 321,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.