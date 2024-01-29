Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $815,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. 5,622,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,108,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

