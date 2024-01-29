Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.05. 715,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

