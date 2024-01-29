Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $15.97 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.11. 1,139,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.88. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.