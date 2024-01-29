Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

NYSE DE traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.37. 464,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,069. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

