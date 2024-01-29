Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,115,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,882,000 after purchasing an additional 353,202 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 265,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

PFE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.60. 31,620,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,416,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

