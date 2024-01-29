Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Up 39.1% in January

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 403,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $4.33 on Monday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 413.38% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Articles

