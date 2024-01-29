Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Takes $8.89 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 188,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,889,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.86. 784,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

