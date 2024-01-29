Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 13.2% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,956,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after buying an additional 133,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.30. 7,384,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,851,347. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.