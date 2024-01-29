Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 79,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

