PAAL AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $99.25 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $99.25 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 779,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.12487269 USD and is down -8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,373,031.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

