P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $2.67 Million Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports comprises about 7.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Genius Sports worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

GENI traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.63. 1,471,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,249. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GENI. Macquarie began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

