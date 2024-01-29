Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,610.80

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $5,610.80 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,155.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00157903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.18 or 0.00556265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00384110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00169698 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,498,404 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

