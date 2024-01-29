Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 4.6%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 252,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 715,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

