Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.24. 252,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 715,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Opera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $997.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Opera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Opera by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

