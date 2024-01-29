Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $631.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 130,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,260,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

