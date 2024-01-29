Oder Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. 91,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,684. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.